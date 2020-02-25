Donald Trump,Narendra Modi hold delegation level talks in New Delhi

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

India signed a set of new agreements with United States including MoUs on mental health and safety of medical products and an agreement between Indian Oil Corporation and Exxon Mobil for export of LNG.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing media in the joint press briefing after the extensive discussion in Hyderabad house today said that both the countries have decided to take Indo-US ties to comprehensive global partnership level.

Purchase of 24 Romeo Helicopters was also finalised in the meet. Mr. Modi added that defence cooperation between two countries is reflective of rising strategic partnership between India and US.

He added that both the countries agreed on new mechanism to contain drug trafficking. Prime Minister said that both the countries have decided to enhance efforts to hold supporters of terrorism accountable.

Prime Minister asserted that both India and US have decided to enhance strategic energy partnership. Prime Minister said the trade ties have been consistently enhancing between the two countries.