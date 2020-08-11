Everything you wanted to know about Rhea Chakraborty

Whenever we heard about late Sushant Singh Rajput, the name which is being taken every now and then is his live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty.

So who is Rhea and what is her past life and who are there in her family? We are discussing everything in this story.

Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetting suicide and besides committing financial fraud. Though the case is under investigation but the initial investigation done by the CBI and police points the suspicion towards Rhea.

Sushant’s family has filed a criminal case with charges of abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating and threatening against Rhea and her family.

Rhea’s earlier life and family

Rhea was born on July 1, 1992, in Bengaluru. Her parents are Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty. She did her schooling from Army Public School, Ambala Cantt, Haryana.

Rhea’s father is Bengali and her mother is Konkani. Her father is an Army doctor by profession and her mother is a housewife.

Shovik is Rhea’s brother. Both Rhea and Shovik are being grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to find out the truth about the money allegedly siphoned off by the duo.

Like Sushant, Rhea was also an Engineering student

One similarity between Rhea and Sushant is that both were engineering students and had left their courses in the middle.

Rhea stepped into the glam world through MTV’s reality show Teen Diva. She became the first runner up. She then auditioned to become a video jockey of MTV in Delhi and was selected.

Rhea hosted ‘MTV Vassup’, ‘College Beat’, and ‘MTV Gone in 60 Seconds’ while being a VJ. Meanwhile, her dream of becoming an actor was awakened. She was studying engineering college at that time but had no interest in becoming an engineer. She left engineering and turned to act.

Rhea’s Film career failed to take off

Rhea auditioned for Yash Raj Films’ 2010 Band Baaja Baaraat’ but was rejected for the lead role. Anushka Sharma played the lead role in the film.

Rhea got her first break in 2012 through the Telugu film ‘Tunega Tunega’. In this film, she played the character of Nidhi. The film proved to be a flop but soon after that in 2013, Rhea managed to get her Bollywood break. She got a chance to play the role of Jasleen in the film ‘Mere Dad’s Maruti’ but it was also a flopped.

Rhea was jobless from the past three years

Sonali Cable, Rhea’s third film in 2014, was also proved to be a super flop. After giving the flop films, Rhea did not get an assignment and was sitting idle from past thee years.

In 2017, she got a cameo in films like ‘Half Girlfriend’ and ‘Dobara: See Your Evil’, but these films also flopped.

After this, Rhea was given a chance to play a lead role as a heroine in 2017 ‘Bank Chor’ and ‘Jalebi’ in 2018, but the luck did not favour her. Rhea has not appeared in any film since then.

In nutshell, Rhea has been a flopped actress as none of her films were a commercial success in eight years of her acting career.

Interestingly, Rumi Jaffrey was planning to make a film about Rhea and Sushant, which was to start shooting in May this year, but could not happen due to the lockdown and the film would never be made again after Sushant left.

How Rhea acquired the property worth several crore rupees

The investigating agency currently probing the Sushant case is trying to figure out Rhea’s net worth.

Scrutiny of Rhea’s Income Tax Returns (ITR) has revealed that her annual income was around Rs 10 to 15 lacs per annum. As she did not get any film during the past three years, the only source of her income was the brand endorsements. She would only get between Rs three to five lacs for a brand endorsement.

But the 28-year-old Rhea owns properties worth several crores in Mumbai. There are allegations that these properties were acquired by cheating boyfriend Sushant.