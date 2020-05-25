Fourth Coronavirus death in Himachal

: A non-numeric value encountered inon line: A non-numeric value encountered inon line

A 72 year old woman ha s died of Coronavirus in Shimla,the state capital of Himachal Pradesh,official sources told North India Times.

The woman was a kidney patient and had returned from Jalandhar recently to Hamirpur .Her husband also tested covid19 positive and is currently under treatment.

The deceased hails from Dugha village and was referred to IGMC Hospital in a serious condition on May 23.She was put on dialysis but succumbed to the deadly virus on Sunday.