Gujarat board announces 10th results

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the SSC Class 10th exam results .

Around 4.8 lakh students have passed the examination making a total pass percentage of 60.64. This year the pass percentage dipped by around 6 percent. In the year 2019, the pass percentage was 66.97 percent.

This year a total of 1671 students have got A1 grade which is very less in comparison with last year’s data. Students who score between 91 and 100 get A1 grade. Students of Gujarat Board class 10th exam must obtain a minimum of Grade D to qualify. Those who have got E1 or E2 will have to appear for the GSEB supplementary exam to improve their marks. GSEB will announce the dates of supplementary exams soon after the coronavirus situation normalises in the state. This year also girls surpasses the boys in the result by around 10%. The Gujarat Board will provide the hardcopy of marksheet after the lockdown is lifted completely and the school offices reopen.