Haldwani: Step mom booked for sexually exploiting minor son

Haldwani , Uttrakhand police has registered a sexual exploitation case against a step mom who allegedly sexually exploited her step son for two months.

It is alleged that the step mother was forcibly having a physical relationship with her son, aged 12 years from last two months . The woman got married six months ago.

According to police, the victim’s father is a lecturer in a college . He married for the second time six months after his wife died.

The accused step mom started abusing the child eversince she got married with his father . The father got upset when the son narrated the incident to him. He reported the matter to the Bhotia Padao, police station in Haldwani . The matter was also reported to the child helpline .

It is being told that the step mother was sexually abusing the son from last two months. The police has registered a case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused step mon. No arrests have been made so far.