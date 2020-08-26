Haryana Amendment Bills 2020: Haryana Assembly passed 12 bills during the day-long Monsoon Session. The bills which have been passed include:

The Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2020,

The Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2020,

The Haryana Lifts and Escalators (Amendment) Bill, 2020,

The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Haryana Fire Service (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Haryana Municipal Entertainment Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (II Amendment /Validation) Bill, 2020

The Haryana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Haryana Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2020

The Haryana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Haryana Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Haryana Amendment Bill, 2020 was tabled ( the discussion on the same will be held in the next phase of this session.)

Haryana Rural Development Act, 1986, The Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been passed.

With a view to give a push to the economy which has slipped into a slump following the lockdown, the state government has proposed to impose the Rural Development Fee on the ad-valorem basis.

The fee will be one percent of the sale-proceeds of fruits and vegetables bought or sold or brought for processing in the notified market area.

The Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2020

The assembly also passed Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2020.

This bill has been enacted to identify those areas falling within Municipal Limits where construction has taken place on more than fifty percent plots before March 31, 2015.

The bill was also enacted to declare such areas as the Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient. Besides, to provide Civic Amenities and Infrastructure in such Areas.

In this Act under section 4 “Enforcement to be kept in Abeyance” was for a period of one year which was up to April 20, 2017. The department took the following activities within the validity period of one year.

On July 10, 2015, guidelines were issued to seek proposals from municipalities.

The same procedure was circulated vide memo dated September 16, 2016, November 18, 2016, and December 26, 2016.

Developments Charges were issued on October 4, 2016.

Action regarding the declaration of unauthorized colonies could not be completed within a period of one year. An amendment in the Act was brought extending the time limits from “one year” to “two years” on November 23, 2017. The Act was valid until April 20, 2018.