Haryana Amendment Bills 2020
Haryana Amendment Bills 2020: 12 Amendment bills were passed by Haryana Assembly in a day long Monsoon session
Haryana Amendment Bills 2020: Haryana Assembly passed 12 bills during the day-long Monsoon Session. The bills which have been passed include:
With a view to give a push to the economy which has slipped into a slump following the lockdown, the state government has proposed to impose the Rural Development Fee on the ad-valorem basis.
The fee will be one percent of the sale-proceeds of fruits and vegetables bought or sold or brought for processing in the notified market area.
The Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2020
The assembly also passed Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2020.
This bill has been enacted to identify those areas falling within Municipal Limits where construction has taken place on more than fifty percent plots before March 31, 2015.
The bill was also enacted to declare such areas as the Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient. Besides, to provide Civic Amenities and Infrastructure in such Areas.
In this Act under section 4 “Enforcement to be kept in Abeyance” was for a period of one year which was up to April 20, 2017. The department took the following activities within the validity period of one year.
On July 10, 2015, guidelines were issued to seek proposals from municipalities.
The same procedure was circulated vide memo dated September 16, 2016, November 18, 2016, and December 26, 2016.
Developments Charges were issued on October 4, 2016.
Action regarding the declaration of unauthorized colonies could not be completed within a period of one year. An amendment in the Act was brought extending the time limits from “one year” to “two years” on November 23, 2017. The Act was valid until April 20, 2018.