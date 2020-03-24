Haryana announces COVID Sangharsh Senani competition

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Haryana Government in order to create awareness about the threat being posed by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has announced a unique competition namely ‘COVID Sangharsh Senani’ .

Under this competition any teenager, youth or senior citizen could share its fight against this infection through any inspiration, poem, song, storey, saga, message or speech and would be able to upload the audio video recording of the same on the portal haryana.mygov.in.

While stating this here today, an official spokesman said that everyday maximum 100 entries from throughout the State would be given awards ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1000.

He said that with a view to ensure that the studies of over 1.87 lakh students in 112 government schools of the State do not hamper during the lockdown period in view of COVID-19, all the teachers have started recording and uploading their lectures on the website of the higher education department through LMS software so that students could get education through Sikha Setu app by sitting at their home.