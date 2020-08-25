Haryana announces Village Mini Supermarkets

Haryana Government has announced the opening of 2,000 retail outlets in villages and cities. These outlets will part of the proposed Haryana Village Mini Supermarkets in rural and semi-urban areas.

Interestingly, these markets will enable farmers to sell their products as a vendor.

Village Mini Supermarkets will be opened in collaboration with the Department of Co-operation.

Besides, the farmers will also be able to sell their products through an FPO or by creating their own brand name.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said the motive behind these markets is to get rid of the commission agents and to boost the farmer income.

“The initiatives being taken by the Central and the State Government are in favor of the farmers. The union government has introduced two ordinances to give a fillip to the farming sector.

These two ordinances are : 1. Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020′ 2. Farmer’s (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020’ will enable the farmer to sell his produce anywhere.

“The farmer will not only be able to sell his produce in his own state but also in the markets of other states,” Dalal said.

No need to mortgage the fields under the new scheme

Similarly, under the proposed contract farming scheme, the farmer can sell his produce to any person or bank by way of an e-contract.

Hence, there will be no need for the farmer to mortgage the land with the bank for the crop loan.

The minister said that steps are being taken to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of doubling farmer’s income by 2022.

He said that from the last two years, Minimum Support Price (MSP) is being declared before the sowing of crops.

“The government will purchase the farmer’s produce at minimum support price (MSP) otherwise it will meet the gap under Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.

The farmer can decide to sow crop as per his choice” the minister said.

New Schemes to Get rid of Commission Agents

Jai Prakash Dalal said that new schemes are being introduced to reduce the dependence of farmers on commission agents ( arthritis).

He said that in the recently announced economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore by the Central Government, Rs one lakh crore has been earmarked for agricultural infrastructure.

Warehouses, agro-based industries, and other infrastructure will be created under this scheme. He said that the state was formulating plans to ensure that the farmers receive the maximum amount of this package.