Haryana drops reservations under EBPGC category

Haryana government has done away with the job reservation quota being given under economically backward persons in general category (EBPGC ) .

The vacancies under this category will now be converted into general category.

The state government was providing 10 percent reservations in state governments jobs under EBPGC category.

Announcing this the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in his Janata Darbar said that the reservations being given under economically weaker sections (EWas) category will continue.

The state government has also announced that it will not recruit JBT teachers in near future as there are sufficient numbers with education department.

This has come as a a shocker for the HTET (Haryana teacher eligibility test ) pass candidates whose HTET validity is about to end.

The chief minister made this announcement while reacting to the query of a HTET pass candidate Reeta in Karnal during his Janata Darbar .She informed the chief minister that she had passed the HTET in 2015 but no recruitments for more made beyond 2013.

It is worth mentioning here that the validity of HTET examination is seven years and those who will cross this limit will have to pass the HTET exam again.