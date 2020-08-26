Haryana Infant Mortality Rate declines

The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Haryana has shown a decline of 4.6 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that Infant Mortality Rate recored between April to June this year is encouraging as compared to the corresponding period .

Vij was responding to the Calling Attention Motion laid on the table during the ongoing Monsoon assembly session.

The data of the Civil Registration System (CRS) was analysed during the house .

He said that online registration has been made compulsory by the office of Registrar Birth and Death by all Registration Centres on the portal crsorgi.gov.in since January 1, 2020.

The Health Minister stated that no orders to stop or discontinue OPD services in health institutions were issued by the Office of the Director General of Health.

On the contrary , the minister said ,all medical institutions have provided medico-legal services, along with emergency services and maternal and child health services have been provided continuously.

Besides, during the lockdown the patients were unable to reach health institutions for treatment. Mobile health teams were deployed by the Health Department to reach out to patients, elderly, children and pregnant women across the state.

“Necessary medicines were also supplied to the people. Apart from this, at present the facilities of all services like OPD, IPD and Surgery are being provided by all health institutions” Vij said.