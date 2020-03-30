Haryana Lockdown :Stranded labourer list with Deputy Commissioners

labourers from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been put in many temporary shelters in Haryana

Thousands of migrant labourers from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been put in many temporary shelters in Haryana in order to halt the mass exodus . The list of these people has been made available to the Deputy Comissionenr concerned.

The stranded labourers will live in shelters will the Coronavirus lockdown is not lifted.

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand arora said that list of migrant labourers is with the district administration and their relatives can contact them to ensure their well being.

Arora said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal has given clear directions to check the movement of migrant labourers and also providing them facility of shelter and food. To ensure this, all the inter-district and inter-state borders have been sealed. She said that it should also be ensured that those labourers and people of Haryana who were in other States and now returning back be also kept in quarantine for 14 days.

She directed the DCs to create awareness among the people about social distancing and rope in NGOs, volunteers, village sarpanch, nambardar and chowkidar in this work. She said that as the brick kilns are also closed in view of the lockdown, proper arrangement of food and shelter should be made for the brick kiln workers at nearby places. Apart from this, helpline number started in districts should also be widely publicized so that those who need shelter in these relief camps reach there without any inconvenience.

The Chief Secretary also directed to expedite the work to trace those foreign returned who are missing or untraceable saying that police has been entrusted with the task of tracing such people with the assistance of health department. She said that with a view to ensure that there is no shortage of masks and PPE kit in the State, the Medical Colleges have been given more powers to purchase essential items.