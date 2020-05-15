Haryana Resumes Roadways bus service ,tickets online
Haryana Roadways bus service has been restored from today onwards .
The bus service was suspended, after the first lockdown.
Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma said, for availing the facility, passengers have to book the tickets online, counter booking will not be available. He said, as physical distancing is important in the time of Covid-19, not more than 30 passengers will be allowed in a bus and wearing of masks will be compulsory for every passenger, driver and conductor of the bus.
The buses will be run from Ambala, Bhiwani, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Narnaul, Panchkula, Rohtak, Rewari and Sirsa depots.
To book tickets the web address is : https://ors.hartrans.gov.in
