Haryana starts registration of service providrs to help people durng Lockdown

Haryana Government has launched a website to facilitate registration of people willing to provide essential items at the doorsteps of the state’s residents during the lockdown.

The Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that the State Government has launched a new website www.covidssharyana.in for the registration of any shop, store owner (kiryana, vegetable, milk and chemist, etc) who desires to register to offer services by delivering items in order to helping the people of the State and fight against the spread of Corona virus may register on this website.

This website has been started so that people can get daily necessities on time. E-passes will be issued to those who register on this website, he added.

The Chief Minister urged the people of the State to adhere to the lockdown announced by the Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi for protection against COVID-19. He appealed the people to stay at home for their own safety as well as for the safety of their family, community, State, and Nation. He said that presently the entire world is struggling against this problem and everyone will have to stand united to fight against COVID-19 and making the lockdown a complete success by maintaining social distancing.

He informed that extensive arrangements have been made through District and Police Administration to deliver all kinds of daily essential commodities to the people. He said that along with the administration, online arrangements have been made for the cooperation of the volunteers’ in this portal.

He said that in the last four days since the registration was open, 33,000 people have registered themselves as volunteers, which includes 546 Doctors, 255 Nurses, 1108 paramedical, 4700 home delivery assistants, 5700 social distancing communication, 5700 for public communication, 6200 for supporting the district administration have been included.

The Chief Minister also apprised that dedicated five laboratories have been made available in the State for the testing of Corona virus and two more testing labs are also being set up. Similarly, 2500 isolated beds and about 6500 quarantine beds have been made available.

The Chief Minister shared that arrangements have been made to provide financial assistance to laborers and BPL families including daily wagers, laborers and construction workers. The Chief Minister informed that under the Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana, 12.56 lakh families got registered to date. Out of this, 2.76 lakh families have been given a lump sum assistance of Rs 84.46 crore in two installments of Rs 4,000. Similarly, it is decided to give Rs. 1,000 per week to 3.85 lakh workers registered with the Construction Workers Board. Apart from this, BPL families will also be given Rs 1,000 per week and for families who are not in the BPL list, separate arrangements will be made for their registration.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to come forward to give their suggestions or share any problems related to the department related to COVID-19. For this, helpline numbers 1075 and 1100 have been issued.