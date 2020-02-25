Haryana to appoint 447 regular and 342 adhoc doctors

Anil Vij informed that the MBBS doctors who will be appointed on Adhoc will get a package of Rs 85,000 per month, while the specialist doctors will get a package of Rs 1.5 lakh. Apart from this, detailed information about various posts of Para Medical Staff has also been sent to Haryana Staff Selection Commission

Haryana government will appoint 447 doctors on regular and 342 doctors on adhoc basis,Health Minister Anil Vij told assembly on Tuesday.

“Health Department has already initiated the process of regular recruitment of 447 medical officers through Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and the written examination for the same will be held on March 1, 2020. Apart from this, it has also been decided to appoint 342 doctors on Adhoc basis,” Anil Vij said .

The Minister shared this information while replying to a question asked during the ongoing budget session in Haryana Vidhan Sabha, here today.

While responding to a question regarding the number of staff working in the Community Health Center (CHC) and Primary Health Center (PHC) in the Assandh Assembly Constituency, the Health Minister said that 231 posts are sanctioned for the PHC and CHC and presently 97 staff are working.

The Health Minister said that in order to ensure the availability of doctors in the government hospital across the State, the State Government has decided to take an initiative of making the MBBS students sign an affidavit at the time of admission committing to two years of practice in Government hospitals of the State after completing their studies.

He further informed that the MBBS doctors who will be appointed on Adhoc will get a package of Rs 85,000 per month, while the specialist doctors will get a package of Rs 1.5 lakh. Apart from this, detailed information about various posts of Para Medical Staff has also been sent to Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

The Minister said that the sanctioned posts lying vacant in the Health Department will be filled under Part Two, for which a plan is also being made.

He informed that better health services are being provided in the State which has resulted in a decrease in the Infant Mortality Ratio from 41 to 28 and Maternal Mortality Ratio has decreased from 127 to 98. He said that the OPD rush has increased by 30 percent, indicating the fact that the trust of the common man has increased in Government hospitals.