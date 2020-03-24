North India Times

Himachal allocates Rs 15 Cr to deal with COVID-19 epidemic

Himachal News
By K Y Singh 3 0

Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday  sanctioned additional funds woth Rs 10 crore for Health Department.The authorities had earllier provided rupees five crore  to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic.

The amount has been sanctioned from the State Disaster Response Fund for purchase of personal protective equipment and improving lab facilities in the state.

While one COVID-19  patient died on Monday ,two others were currently under quarantine.The state has imposed a curfew in the state for an indefinite perod.

