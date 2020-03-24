Himachal allocates Rs 15 Cr to deal with COVID-19 epidemic
#COVID-19 #Himachal #Coronavirus
Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday sanctioned additional funds woth Rs 10 crore for Health Department.The authorities had earllier provided rupees five crore to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic.
The amount has been sanctioned from the State Disaster Response Fund for purchase of personal protective equipment and improving lab facilities in the state.
While one COVID-19 patient died on Monday ,two others were currently under quarantine.The state has imposed a curfew in the state for an indefinite perod.
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/northcyp/public_html/wp-content/themes/publisher1/includes/func-review-rating.php on line 212
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/northcyp/public_html/wp-content/themes/publisher1/includes/func-review-rating.php on line 213