Himachal announces six hour curfew relaxation

The Himachal Pradesh Government on Thursday announced a six hour relaxation in curfew imposed after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state .

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that there would be relaxation in curfew from 7 AM to 1PM daily throughout the State to facilitate the people and to ensure that there was minimum inconvenience to them.

He was presiding over the video conference with all the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the state from Shimla today to take stock of the situation in wake of curfew in the State due to outbreak of Corona epidemic. He urged the people to come out of their homes only in emergent situation as this curfew has been imposed for their safety.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that there was no inconvenience to the people in getting essential commodities and to maintain proper social distancing between person to person during relaxation period. He said that the relaxation in this curfew was only for facilitating the people to purchase daily needs items and not for commuting from one place to other places un-necessarily.

Jai Ram Thakur said that state government has decided to extend the closure of all the offices of the state government up to 31 March, 2020 except those notified by the state government as essential services. He urged the employees to remain indoors and follow all the social distancing guidelines as prescribed from time to time and not to leave the station as they could be called for duty in short notice any time.

Jai Ram Thakur urged the people of the State to purchase the essential commodities from the shops nearer to their homes by maintaining appropriate social distancing as it is the proper way to break the chain of corona virus. He said that liquor vends would also remain opened during the relaxation period of curfew in the State. He said that only one person of a family should be allowed during relaxation period of curfew for taking essential commodities.