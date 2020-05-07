Himachal CM appeals Panchayats to help fight Coronavirus

Panchayat Pradhans must also ensure that the fight was against the COVID-19 virus and not against any person suffering from this disease.

To create awareness among the rural folks, Himakchal Pradesh Cheif Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday appealed the Panchayat heads to help fight the COVID-19 menace via a video conference.

The Chief Minister addressed the Panchayat Pradhans of Seraj assembly constituency area and asked them to ensure that the people of their respective areas, coming back home from different parts of the country, strictly follow the norms of home quarantine and social distancing.

” Panchayat Pradhans should also motivate the family members of the person coming home from other parts of the country, to adhere the norms of social distancing within the family as well” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the person should be asked to use separate washroom and in case not possible the same should be properly sanitised after use. He said that the party workers should also motivate the people to avoid any kind of social and religious gatherings. He said that this could be risky in catching the virus.

“Elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions must ensure that those visiting the village do not jump the home quarantine. He said that the people must also be sensitized of steps taken to check spread of this pandemic and also be motivated to use face mask and face covers” Jai Ram Thakur said.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Panchayat Pradhans must also ensure that the fight was against the COVID-19 virus and not against any person suffering from this disease.

“It must be ensured not no social stigma was associated with this virus. He said that the Government has allowed the Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Vibhag to start work in their jurisdiction by effectively maintaining social distancing.