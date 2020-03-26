Himachal CM hails Modi for Coronavirus relief package
#Himachal #COVID-19 #coronavirus
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has welcomed the Union government’s decision to provide a relief package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore to the people of the country in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.
The Chief Minister said that the package would go a long way in providing succour to the various sections of the society such as ASHA workers, sanitary workers, medical and para medical staff, BPL families, old and vulnerable sections.
Jai Ram Thakur said that this speaks of the concern of the Union Government towards welfare of the country and its people.
