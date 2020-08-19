Is Himachal Culture facing extinction ? Himachal Language, Art and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur has said this while asking officials to make concerted efforts to revive it.

“The culture of various districts is on the verge of extinction .It should be revived under Guru-Shishya tradition. Training should be imparted to the youths besides making efforts to provide employment”he said.

Besides, the department should develop the heritage villages to boost tourism. The minister further directed the officials not to permit unauthorised Construction multi storey buildings near temple premises.

Nav Grah Vatika will be developed in the temple premises which will be maintained by respective temple trust and locals. He said that the department is also conserving the historical forts of the State.

Temple trusts contribute Rs 15 crore to fight Corona Virus

Govind Singh Thakur informed that various temple trusts and authorities have contributed Rs 15 crore for chief Minister’s Covid-19 fund.

“The department had organised various online activities through ‘Him Kriti Karykram’ to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic” Thakur said.

The upcoming Hindi fortnight (Hindi Pakhwada) would also be organised online. The fortnight will be marked by various competitions.

Research work on rich Himachal culture is being encouraged . 36 research scholars were conducting research work on manuscripts of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal to celebrate 50 years of Statehood

Minister directed the officers to present the development journey of the State through various medium on completion of 50 years of the Statehood.

He said that efforts were being made to get Chamba declared as heritage town by UNESCO and conserve the ancestral house of Baba Kanshi Ram as museum.

Govind Singh Thakur presided over the review meeting of works being carried out by the department and said that State Government is committed towards conservation and preservation of the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Govind Singh Thakur directed the officers to work towards providing International identity to language, art, culture and folk culture of the State.