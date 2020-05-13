Himachal to open 15 Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has decided to open 15 Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas in various parts of the State to facilitate the students in getting quality education. The decision was taken on Thursday in a Cabinet meeting held under the leadership of CM Jai Ram thakur.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to open Primary Health Centre at Bhekhali in Kullu district. It accorded its approval to upgrade Community Health Centre Tihra in district Mandi to 50 bedded Civil Hospital.

The Cabinet gave its approval to exclude income tax payers from drawing benefits of subsidy under Targeted Public Distribution Scheme as proposed by the Cabinet Sub Committee for Post Covid-19 Economic Revival.

It also proposed to enhance the upper income ceiling limit for selection of beneficiaries of BPL/priority households to Rs. 45000 approximately. This will increase the number of National Food Security Act households by 1,50,000 thereby making them eligible for getting wheat atta and rice at the highly subsidized rate of Rs. 3.30 per kg. and Rs. 2 per kg. respectively.

It also gave its approval for rationalization of subsidy on pulses, edible oil and sugar being provided by the State Government to the APL families.

It also decided to provide extension in the validity period of Letter of Intent in favour of M/s Alco Spirits Private Ltd. at village Kundla (Gumti) in tehsil Nahan of district Sirmaur to facilitate the Company to complete its project work which has been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.