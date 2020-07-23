Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40

Hot Wet Bollywood Beauties romancing in rain:

This photo gallery presents the Hot Wet Bollywood Beauties .

This photo gallery has photos of bollywood divas in wet clothes including sarees and swimming constume.

Interestingly, Bollywood cinema songs feature hot wet beauties and couples dancing in the rain or romancing in a water pond.

In one way or the other, rain dance or bath scenes have extensively been used by the film makers to attract the eyeballs.

Normally a film song featuring an actress in wet saree or swimming costume is always in high demand.

Stills of bollywood, kollywood and tollywood actresses in wet sarees or clothes are viral on social media.

Five Popular rain dance songs featuring Hot Wet Bollywood Beauties

1.Film : Ajanabee Actors : Rajesh Khanna, Zeenat Aman

Song : Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein meethi meethi baton me aisi barsaton me kaisa lagta hai

2.Film : De Dana Dan Actors : Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

Song : Meri Pahli Mohabbat hai , meri pahli chahat hai .. meri itni si hasarat hai gale lag ja

3.Film : Taal Actors : Aishwarya Rai , Akshay Khanna

Song: Dil ye bechain hai raste pe nain hai jindadi behal hai hai T…aal Se Taal Mila

4.Film : Mohra Actors : Akshay Kumar,Raveena Tandon

Song : Tip Tip Barsa Paani…Paani ne aag laga di . Aag lagi dil me to dil ko teri yad aayi .

Singers : Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik

5.Film: Dil to Pagal Hai Actors : Shah Rukh Khan | Madhuri

Song : Ghode Jaisi Chaal haathi jaidi dum o sawan raja kaha se aye tum …koi ladki hai

Singer : Lata Mangeshkar | Udit Narayan