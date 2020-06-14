House to house health servey in Delhi to check coronavirus

The Home Minister Amit Shah has said that house-to-house health surveys will be conducted in Containment Zones in the national capital New Delhi to improve Contact Mapping.

The survey report will be available within a week. For effective monitoring, all residents will be asked to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

Shah said that testing facility will be made available in each Polling Station. Centre has decided to constitute a Committee of Senior doctors in AIIMS so that the Best Practices in the fight against Corona are communicated to the lowest level.

A Helpline Number on telephonic guidance will be set up and released tomorrow. The Home Minister also said a Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Dr. VK Paul, Member NITI Aayog to ensure the availability of 60 percent of their Corona beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of Corona testing and treatment. The Committee will submit its report by tomorrow.

Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Narendra Modi government is committed to check the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi and keep the national capital safe. He said that the COVID-19 testing in the national capital will be doubled within the next two days and trebled after six days in order to check the Corona virus spread.

The Home Minister chaired a meeting to review COVID 19 situation in Delhi which was attended by Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior officers. Several important decisions were taken to ensure safety of the citizens of Delhi against infection.

Shah said, in view of the scarcity of beds for Corona patients in Delhi hospitals, the Centre has decided to immediately provide 500 converted rail coaches to the Delhi Government. With this, eight thousand more beds will be available in Delhi and these will be equipped with all facilities in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Home Minister said Government has decided to issue fresh guidelines regarding the last rites of the deceased, which will reduce the waiting time.

A joint team of doctors of the Health Departments of Centre and state Government, AIIMS and all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi will visit all Corona Hospitals and submit a report after inspecting the Health Infrastructure and preparedness for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Centre has also assured the Delhi Government that it shall provide all necessary resources including Oxygen cylinders, Ventilators and Pulse Oximeters.