India asks Pakistan to return two of its Islamabad based officials to Indian High Commission immediately.

Pakistan Charge d’Affaires Syed Haider Shah was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and demarched on the reported arrest of two officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad as reported in the Pakistan media.

Sources said the demarche to the Pakistan Charge d’Affaires made clear that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian officials.

The responsibility for the safety and security of the concerned diplomatic personnel lay squarely with the Pakistani authorities.

The Pakistan side was asked to return the two officials along with the official car to the High Commission immediately.