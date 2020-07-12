India-China face off: De-escalation in progress says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that disengagement and de-escalation process has been agreed upon between India and China .

He said, we have agreed on the need to disengage because the troops on both sides are deployed very close to each other.

“So there is a disengagement and de-escalation process which has been agreed upon” he said.

He said, the process of disengagement has just commenced and it is very much a work in progress.

Dr Jaishankar was speaking at India Global Week 2020 yesterday.

Recently, India and China have begun a long process of disengagement in eastern Ladakh after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

India started to reduce its dependence on China by curtailing import: G. Parthsarthy

Foreign policy expert G Parthsarthy said that India has been one of the biggest markets for Chinese goods in Asia and China greatly benefitted from India on that front.

He said, recent Chinese activities including the deployment of troops in Ladakh called for action by the Indian government.

Parthsarthy said, India started to reduce its dependence on China by curtailing imports after the skirmish between the two armies in Ladakh.

He said, this is a good opportunity to become self reliant in the industrial sector especially in the electronics segment.

China posing greatest long-term threat to intellectual property, economic vitality of US: FBI director Wray

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI director Christopher A.

Wray has said that China is posing the greatest long-term threat to intellectual property and economic vitality of the US.

Speaking to the Hudson Institute in Washington yesterday, Wray highlighted the significance of the threat.

The FBI Director informed that the Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also be addressing the issues in the next few weeks.