India COVID-19 fatality rate drops: Authorities

: A non-numeric value encountered inon line: A non-numeric value encountered inon line

India COVID-19 fatality rate drops: The Indian authorities claimed country’s COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate has dropped below 2.5 per cent .

The Union Health Ministry said, India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

It said, due to the focused efforts of Centre and State and Union Territories governments on efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have ensured that the Case Fatality Rate falls to 2.49 per cent.

“Case Fatality Rate has significantly dipped With effective Containment Strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols ” a Spokesperson said.

The State and UT governments have ramped up the testing and hospital infrastructure by combining public and private sector efforts.

Many States have conducted population surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities.

frontline health workers like ASHAs and ANMs have done a commendable job of managing the migrant population and to enhance awareness at the community level.

There are 29 States and UTs with Case Fatality Rate lower than the India average.

Five States and UTs have a Zero Case Fatality Rate.

While 14 States and UTs have a Case Fatality Rate of less than one per cent.

Gap between recovered ,active cases increases to over 3,04,000

The authorities said the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has urther increased to over 3,04,000.

The total number of recovered cases has reached to 6,77,422.

They said effective clinical management of the moderate and severe cases through a well executed Standard of Care protocol has ensured high rate of recovery .

Proactive measures including aggressive testing and timely diagnosis has helped in detecting cases early.

The last 24 hours saw a sharp increase of 23,672 COVID patients recovering.

The recovery rate has reached to 62.86 per cent.

Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 3,73,379.

The Ministry said, the country’s testing infrastructure has been substantially ramped up.

The testing strategy prescribed by ICMR allows all registered medical practitioners to recommend testing.

During the last 24 hours 3,58,127 samples have been tested.

With total of over one crore 37 lakh samples tested, the testing per million for India has reached over 9,994.

A total of 1,262 laboratories across India are conducting tests for Covid-19 including 889 government laboratories and 373 private laboratories’ chains.