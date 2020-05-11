India developes antibody testing kit for Coronavirus

National Institute of Virology, Pune, has developed first indigenous antibody-based ELISA test kit – COaVID KAVACH for diagnosis of COVID-19 Virus.

This test is expected to change the dynamics of COVID-19 testing in the country. The kit has displayed high sensitivity and accuracy in the validation tests at different sites. It can test around 90 samples in approximately two and half hours.

National Institute of Virology, Pune has successfully developed the 1st indigenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 human IgG ELISA test kit for antibody detection of #COVID19 . This robust test will play a critical role in surveillance of proportion of population exposed to #SARSCoV2 infection pic.twitter.com/pEJdM6MOX6 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 10, 2020

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that ELISA based testing can easily be operated even at district level. He informed that the technology has been transferred to pharmaceutical manufacturing companies for mass-scale production.