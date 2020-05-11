North India Times

India developes antibody testing kit for Coronavirus

The test kit has been named as COaVID KAVACH

Coronavirus News
By Savita Bhardwaj
National Institute of Virology, Pune, has developed first indigenous antibody-based ELISA test kit – COaVID KAVACH for diagnosis of COVID-19 Virus.

This test is expected to change the dynamics of COVID-19 testing in the country. The kit has displayed high sensitivity and accuracy in the validation tests at different sites. It can test around 90 samples in approximately two and half hours.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that ELISA based testing can easily be operated even at district level. He informed that the technology has been transferred to pharmaceutical manufacturing companies for mass-scale production.

