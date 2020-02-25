Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Describing India and the US as natural partners, Prime Minister Modi called Trump a special friend of India. Modi said his visit to India has created a new history in Indo-US relations. Prime Minister also asserted that new India has brought many new opportunities for a resurgent America.

India, US united in defending their citizens from threat of radical Islamic terrorism: Trump

In his address at a massive Namaste Trump rally , US President Donald Trump praised India’s unity in diversity, called it an inspiration to the world.

Hailing India’s diversity, the US President said its unity is an inspiration to the world as it is known for its democracy, tolerance and peace. Mr. Trump said both India and US are united in defending their citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism.

He said, Washington is working with Islamabad to crack down on terrorist groups operating from Pakistan.

Modi describes India and US as natural partners

During a speech at the Namaste Trump event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump lavished praise on each other and vowed to a better future for people of the two democracies.

Prez Trump’s India visit expected to focus on several key areas

US President Donald Trump’s visit to India is expected to focus on several key areas, including economic and energy ties.

Whether in countering terrorism or in ensuring a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, India and the US have unprecedented convergence of interests. It is a strategic partnership based on shared values and geared towards the 21st century.

The US is India’s largest trading partner in goods and services combined. Relationship with the US has evolved into one of India’s most consequential relationships today. The overall bilateral trade increased by over 10 per cent per annum over the past two years to reach 142 billion dollars in 2018.

Bilateral trade is expected to cross 150 billion dollars for the first time this year. Two way merchandise trade stood at around 87 billion dollars. Of this, India’s goods exports to the US were valued at 54 billion dollars.

The US has emerged as a key partner for India in the field of energy. It is now also India’s 6th largest source of crude oil imports, with hydrocarbon imports rising to 7 billion dollars in the last two years.