Kangana attacks Bollywood celebs on news channel

Miffed Kangana Ranaut recently attacked several Bollywood celebs in a TV interview.

She openly targeted Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar and Alia Bhatt .She accused them of sycophancy .

Another Bollywood celebrity attacked by Kangana is Film director Mahesh Bhatt .

Taapsee , Swara , Richa Chadha, Alia , Katrina and Jacqueline have reacted to Kangana’s allegations.

Taapsee and Swara’s fight with Kangana was intensified by Kangana’s tv interview.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also indirectly reacted to Kangana’s barbs.

Kangana Ranaut indirectly attacks Salman Khan

Kangana had taunted foreign actresses who are working in Bollywood.

She said that the Indian audience is struggling with Stockholm syndrome .

“They are not interested in Indian talent.Some fans always praise foreigner actresses” Kangana said.

Kangana named Alia , Katrina Kaif , Jacqueline and indirectly slammed Salman Khan .

“Khans have been ruling here for decades and I have no hope from the audience” Kangana said.

Jacqueline Fernandez silently responds to Kangana’s barb

Jacqueline did not openly speak about Kangana and preferred to remain calm .

” first I wanted to save my name in such a situation, but now I want to save my peace. Think of what you want to think” Jacqueline wrote in her Instagram story.

Earlier Alia Bhatt also spoke like Jacqueline on Kangana’s allegations.

Kangana spilled beans on Mahesh Bhatt and daughter Alia Bhatt.

Kangana went on and said that when she refused to do a film offered by Mahesh Bhatt, he threatened to beat her up.

Not responding directly to Kangana’s attack, Alia wrote while sharing a note on Instagram, “Truth is true, even if no one believes it, while falsehood lies, everyone believes it.”

Kangana Ranaut raises Sushant Singh Rajput’s death issue again

There has been a fierce debate in the Bollywood industry about nepotism since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Most stars have sidelined themselves with this issue.

At the same time, Kangana Ranaut is constantly talking about nepotism.

During a conversation with Arnab Goswami, Kangana said that 18 brands had broken the contract with them at one time.

Apart from this, he accused Aditya Chopra that he had threatened him when Sultan refused to do the film.