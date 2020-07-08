Karan Johar trolled by Sushant’s fans,feels guilty

Accused of nepotism , Karan Johar is subject to trolls on social media. The garnered criticism after Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death.

“He is not in a position to talk. When someone calls, he breaks down and starts crying. When asked he says whether he deserves this type of treatment” a close friend was qoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

The website claimed Karan is broken. He has been trolled for years and used to think that it would not affect him. But the hatred he has seen against him on social media after Sushant’s death has scattered him.

Haters targetting Karan Johar and family members

Karan as well as his close friends are being targeted by regular trolls. So he has started feeling guilty.His three-year-old twins have also been threatened with dire consequences.

People like Ananya Pandey are being hated on social media. He is being asked to commit suicide to compensate Sushant, even though he has no connection with Sushant.

Lawyer advises Karan to keep quiet

Will Karan come forward and give a statement on the matter? In response, his friend said – absolutely not.

His lawyer advises that in this case it is better to remain silent. Karan is in no position to speak anything. His condition is like a human being by luck.

The experience of talking to Karan is not pleasant. He breaks up when we call him. He is constantly crying and asking if he really did this ? The friend also said that he is worried for Karan.

Karan is away from social media from 25 days

Karan Johar has been away from Twitter and Instagram from a month . He made the last post on June 14 only to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Karan had expressed regret and blamed himself for not being in contact with Sushant for a year.

“I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year….. I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with…but somehow I never followed up on that feeling…will never make that mistake again” Karan Johar wrote on Instagram.