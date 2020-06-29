Kasauti Zindagi Ki actress reveals her love life

Actress Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna in Balaji’s TV serial Kasauti Zindagi Ki, has finally revealed her secret love life .

For the first several days, there were rumours that the actress is dating a co-star, but now the actress herself has revealed the truth.

The actress said she has been dating someone for the last three years, but that person is not associated with the film industry.

Erica said very few people would know about him. Apart from this, the actress also shared many secrets about her relationship

‘Our relationships also keep fluctuating. We understand that if one person is angry, then the other person is silent and when things have calmed down, then we discuss. This is why we are together, ‘ she said.

The actress who has worked in many serials , when questioned whether her boyfriend watches her serials said he likes her serial but does not watch.