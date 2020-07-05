Kavita Kaushik alleges torture !

It is not only late Sushant Singh Rajput, many tv stars like Kavita Kaushik are also hinting nepotism.

The TV actors are coming forward to raise their voice .

Interestingly they are also raising the issue of nepotism and torture openly.

Latest to allege torture and ill treatment is Kavita Kaushik.

Kavita Kaushik is known for the role of Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the serial ‘FIR’.

“Apart from nepotism, there is a lot of torture in the industry’ says Kavita .

“It is useless to attack Star Kids about nepotism, rather the problem lies elsewhere” Kavita says.

She added “everyone should raise their voice against this system” .

The actress made several tweets and told how she was threatened by makers even when the show is off air.

Kavita Kaushik threatened by television Mafia

Kavita Kaushik says the makers of FIR are insisting her not to play a character like Chandramukhi Chautala.

“Yesterday I was reminded that il be sued if I repeat to play a haryanvi cop anywhere else” Kavita says.

Kavita alleges that the producers did not revive the show despite the constant demand from the audience.

“and you talk about movie mafia, cute ! ” she tweets.

Kavita claimed ‘Chandermukhi’ was conceived by herself but the producers are determined.

The actress said she suggested she was planning a punjabi film with a concept of haryanvi Lady cop vs punjabi male cop in a Romcom. But she was denied permission.

“You got paid for it then” was thrown at my face when I reminded em how chandramukhi was conceived by me replacing their marathi cop idea” she says.

Attacking Star Kids not a solution : Kavita Kaushik

Kavita says that ‘nepotism is not the only problem.

Kavita Kaushik said the actors are meted unfair treatments.The channel and producers feast on the rolalty on the product which is created by a team.

“Fight the real problem. Attacking Star Kids is useless’ she says.