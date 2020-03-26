Lockdown: Haryana Governor asks authorities to provide food to affected people

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Haryana, Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya has asked the authorities to ensure that the homeless, daily-wagers, street vendors, beggars and other needy people receive prepared food during the 21 day lockdown period announced by the Prime Minister to arrest the Coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from this, he directed the authorities to ensure dry ration is delivered wherever it is necessary. He directed the Red Cross officials to coordinate with the District Administration and provide all possible assistance to the people. The Red Cross officials should ensure that no poor person is deprived of food items and medicines etc.

Arya has said that all officers and general public must maintain social distancing along with sustaining the public distribution system. He has also appealed to the people of the state not to leave their residence during the lockdown period of 21 days.