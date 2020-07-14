Locust Attack : No significant crop loss

Locust control operations carried out in around three lakh hectares area in nine Indian states

Locust Attack reported in Nine States

Locust attack has been reported in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar states.

Swarms of immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts were active in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, SriganganagarAlwar and Churu districts of Rajasthan.

Locust Attack : Control operations underway

Government of India has started Locust control operations in around three lakh hectares area .

Bhiwani, and Mahendragarh districts of Haryana and Sitapur and Gonda districts of Uttar Pradesh .

No significant crop losses have been reported in the States of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana.

However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan.

Locust Control operations in 26 places

Control operations were carried out during July 12 and 13 .

Operations were underway in 26 places in seven Rajasthan districts , Sitapur and Gonda districts of Uttar Pradesh, and in Mahendragarh and Bhiwani districts of Haryana

Locust control operations have been done in 1,60,658hectares area in States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana .

Till 12thJuly, 2020, control operations have been done in 1,36,781hectares area in States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar.

Locust Attack under control

Besides this, respective State Agriculture Departments also carried out control operations at two places in the districts of Bhiwani and Mahendragarh in Haryana .

Two places in the districts of Sitapur and Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, in the intervening night of 12th-13th July, 2020 against small groups and scattered population of locusts.

Presently 60 control teams with spray vehicles are deployed in State of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

More than 200 Central Government personnel are engaged in locust control operations.

In addition, 20 spray equipments have been received and are deployed for locust control.

To strengthen the control capacity, 55 additional vehicles have also been purchased and deployed for locust control.

Further, 5 companies with 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides.

A Bell helicopter has been deployed in Rajasthan for use in Scheduled Desert Area as per the need.

Indian Air Force also has conducted trials in anti-locust operation by using a Mi-17 helicopter.