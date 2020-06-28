Lok Nayak Hospital doctor Ashim Gupta dies of coronavirus

The outbreak of Corona virus in Delhi has increased so much that no one knows when it will be hit. The virus has not spared the Kovid Warriors who have saved the lives of others from Corona. On Sunday morning, Dr. Ashim Gupta of Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi died of a corona infection.

Dr. Ashim was working in the Department of Anesthesia at LNJP Hospital. He was infected due to contact with a corona patient.

Dr. Ashim was admitted in the ICU of Max Hospital for the last two weeks. He was in the hospital this morning.

Total Containment Zones now 417 in New Delhi

In Delhi, the number of containment zones has increased from 280 to 417 amidst increasing cases of corona virus. According to government figures, around 2.45 lakh people have been screened in the capital so far.

Officials said on Sunday that a review is being done regarding the areas in the Containment Zone following the instructions of the Center. The review work is yet to be completed in some districts. The number of such areas may increase further until the review is completed.

An official said the number of containment zones in the capital was 280 before re-evaluation.