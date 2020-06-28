Madhuri Dixit turns a hair stylist for huby

: Function create_function() is deprecated inon line

Bollywood’s ‘Dhak-Dhak Girl’ Madhuri Dixit is spending time with family these days. Some time ago Madhuri Dixit shared a video in which she was seen doing Kathak. At the same time, his elder son Arin was playing tabla. There was tremendous bonding between mother and son. Madhuri Dixit is associated with Glamour World but her son stays away from Limelight.

After the lockdown, it is gradually being relaxed at many places. However, people are still escaping from their homes. Hair cut has become a new trend in lockdown. Many stars, from Anushka Sharma to Tisca Chopra, were seen cutting their partners’ hair. Now Madhuri Dixit’s name has also been added to this list.

Madhuri gives a hair cut to huby Dr Sriram Nene

Actress Madhuri Dixit has become the hair stylist of her husband Sriram Nene. Madhuri’s husband has shared a picture on social media in which her hair cut looks absolutely perfect. In the picture, Shriram Nene is seated on a chair while Madhuri Dixit is standing nearby as a hairstylist.

With the picture, Shriram Nene himself revealed that Madhuri has done her haircut. Also wrote in the caption ‘Hats off to my new hairstylist. Thank honey.’