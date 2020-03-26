Medical colleges to create COVID-19 hospitals in Haryana

Haryana Government has asked all government, government aided and private medical colleges in the State to reserve at least 25 per cent of the beds and create exclusive COVID-19 hospitals. Also, expenditure on the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients whether in government or private hospital would be borne by the State Government.

This was informed in the meeting of Crisis Coordination Committee held under the Chairpersonship of Chief Secretary Mrs Keshni Anand Arora here today.

It was informed that adequate stock of N-95 masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) Kit is available in the State. While, delivery of 15,000 such masks has been received, order for additional 20,000 N-95 masks has been placed.

Order for 22 lakh 3-ply face mask has been placed by the Health Department. Apart from this, the supply of 800 bodysuits has been received. This is in addition to 200-300 bodysuits arranged by the CMOs at their own level. Also, 722 ventilators have been kept reserve for COVID-19 and order has been placed for about 300 new ventilators.

It was informed that all the field functionaries has been directed to ensure that old stock of ‘Kuttu Aata’ is not sold at any shop during Navratras. Apart from this they have also been directed to ensure that not even a single poor, labourer, or those living in slums is deprived of food. For this, food packets in adequate numbers should be distributed to them. They would also make sure that shop of essential items like chemists, grocery shops, VITA booths remained open. Besides, necessary arrangement of home delivery should be made.

It was also directed that as the sowing season is going to be started soon, hassle-free movement of harvesters and tractors both interstate or within the State should be ensured. Directions were also given to ensure that volunteers visits those elderly persons regularly who need special care and attention.

It was informed that directions have been issued to all Range IGs to ensure that commercial vehicles carrying essential commodities are not unnecessarily challaned or impounded.