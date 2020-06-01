Modi urges people to be more careful about Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to be more careful in their fight against coronavirus as country prepares to Unlock.

In his Mann Ki Baat programme, Modi said becoming careless or lackadaisical cannot be an option. He said as economic activities have resumed, social distancing has become even more important now.

Prime Minister said there should be no laxity and people should maintain ‘do gaj ki doori’, wear face masks and stay at home to the extent possible. Prime Minister said, after so many hardships, the country’s deft handling of the situation should not go in vain. He said, the road ahead is a long one and we are fighting a pandemic about which little was previously known.

The Prime Minister hailed the spirit of service shown by the people and called it the biggest strength. He said, Sewa Paramo Dharmah – service is a joy in itself – is a way of life in India.