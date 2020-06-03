Motor Market business owners against odd-even formula

The Motor Market Business Associan, Chandigarh has requested the administration to ease the odd-even formula and let them open the shops on all week days.

Harbhajan Singh ,President, Motor Market, Sector 48,& President Joint Action Committee, Motor Markets, Chandigarh in a letter written to the Deputy Commissioner and Advisor has appealed to lift the odd-even restrictions.

“The Motor markets have been directed to operate with odd-even formula which seems to be a step-motherly treatment” Harbhajan Singh said.

The Motor Markets Association said that they have already suffered huge losses due to Lockdown of about two months. The most of the Mechanics are daily workers and are living with hand-to-mouth conditions. Much more the owners of the Shops and Booths have now become hand-to-mouth due to lockdown conditions.

” As of now when National Unlock-1 has been announced only we the businessmen, Shop owners and Mechanics in the Motor Market have been deprived of by not allowing to open all Shops but observe odd-even formula” he said.

Harbjajan Singh said that the neither our area is in containment Zone nor any case of Covid Patient is from Motor Markets.

“Furthermore, we are observing all norms set forth by the Administration and Government i.e. sanitizing facilities for customers, visitors, Vehicles and Shops. At the entry point of the markets pedal Sanitizing Pumps have been installed. Social distancing and wearing of masks are being followed strictly in the markets while operating on odd-even formula.

You will appreciate that there is financial burden and liabilities of salaries, electricity charges, municipal taxes, property taxes etc; etc; on us and the messages for payment of property taxes electricity bills have already been received by us and there is no relaxation in payment thereof” he said.

Harbhajan Singh said that they want to bring it to your notice that any vehicle which come to us for repairing is not one days’ job only and in normal circumstances the same is repaired on the next day. By observing odd-even formula it is taking 3-4 days thereby creating inconvenience to customers as well as the Shop owners.

“Motor Market of Sector 28 has been allowed to open without observing odd-even formula and we fail to understand as to why they have been allowed as all Motor markets have been sailing in the same boat” he said.