Mughal-e-Azam : The Unforgettable Love Story

Mughal-e-Azam remained in production for nearly 16 years ,longest ever.

The producer Shapoorji Pallonji who spent Rs 1.5 on film was nearly bankrupt

Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Sahab was paid a whopping Rs 25,000 to sing for this film

Singer Mohammed Rafi was accompanied by 100 singers to sing ‘Zindabad ..song

The Song ‘Jab Pyar Kiya.’ was redrafted 100 times by Song writer Naushad

Jab Pyar Kiya to set was completed in two years by importing glass from Belgium

Popular Bollywood film Mughal-e-Azam on August 5,2020 completed sixty years of its release . It was released in 1960.

The people who were associated with the film were prompt to share their memories and experiences.

Released in 1960, the total film budget was Rs 1.5 crore which was ten times that of a normal movie budget those days.

Initially ,the film title was ‘Anarkali’ which was later changed to Mughal-e-Azam.

Akbar’s character was assigned to Chander Mohan but he died of a heart attack in 1946.

The film actually went on the floors in 1944 . K Asif was the director of the film which was initially financed by Shiraz Ali.

Following the partition , the film project was abandoned as Shiraz Ali went to Pakistan .

Finally, this film resumed production in 1951 with new star cast and new financier Shapoorji Pelonji.

However, the producers changed the title to ‘Anarkali with Nandlal Jaswant Lal’. Kamal Amrohi focussed more on the character of ‘Anarkali’ .

The film was being produced under the banner of Filmistan and the producer was S Mukherjee .

How the film acauired the title ‘Mughal-e-Azam’

S Mukherjee later roped in K Asif as dialogue writer . He was also instrumental in changing the title of the film to Mughal-e-Azam.

As the film production was started in the era of black and white films, 85 percent of Mughal-e-Azam was black and white .

Specifically ,the producer wanted to shoot the film in colour but it might have delayed the release. The distributors were pressing hard for an early release. Hence, only 15 percent part of the film was shot in colour.

Film was released on television in 1976

The first television release of Mughal-e-Azam was witnessed in 1976. However, it was only released in India.

It is said that People from all over Pakistan went to Lahore to watch the film. Located close to Amritsar ,Lahore was receiving Indian TV signals .Most of the film fans were from Karachi .

All the flights between Karachi and Lahore were booked for 15 days in advance.

Released in theatres after 16 years in 2004

On November 12,2004, a colour version of Mughal-e-Azam was released in 14 theatres . Six track dolby digital sound was an added attraction.

Notably, the film was played till February 19,2005 for 25 weeks. It was also released in Pakistan in 2006.