Narcotic haul in Haryana :3,176 kg narcotics seized

Narcotic haul in Haryana : Police has seized 3,176 kg narcotics and 2.24 lakh prohibited medicines during a month-long special anti-drug drive .

The drive against drugs was started on July 16 and went on till August 16, 2020.

During the narcotic haul haryana police registered 451 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act . The police has arrested 567 accused on the charges of peddling and possession of drugs.

Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana,Manoj Yadava said ” we have launched a campaign against drug and drug peddlers across the State. We not only have zero tolerance to narcotics, but it is our priority to free the state of the menace. We will not leave any stone unturned to weed out the social evil from society” .

The DGP said that 2,115 kg of ganja, 104 kg 992 gram charas/sulpha, 34 kg 176 gram opium, 917 kg poppy husk, 2 kg 316 gram smack and 973 gram heroin were seized by police during this period. Similarly, over 2.05 lakh prohibited pharma tablets, 18,078 capsules, 100 injections and 1,461 bottles of syrups were also seized.

The Significant seizures include 950 kg ganja in Palwal, 270 kg ganja, 500 kg poppy husk, 1.875 kg smack and 70,500 intoxicant tablets from Jind, 200 kg ganja from Hisar, 35 kg charas in Sonipat, and 1 kg 400 gram smack from Rohtak district.

The DGP also lauded the efforts of district police chiefs and their teams in the war against drug peddlers. Huge recovery of narcotic substances is a testament to the hard work and dedication of police. The drive against the menace of drug smuggling and abuse will continue, he added.