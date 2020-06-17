Nation stands shoulder to shoulder with martyrs: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday paid homage to the martyred Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley .They were martyred during a violent clash between Indian and Chinese forces.

Rajnath Singh said the loss of soldiers is deeply disturbing and painful. He said, the soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

In a tweet ingh said the nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. He said, his heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. Defence Minister said, the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour and the Nation is proud of the bravery and courage of the breavehearts.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier reviewed the Ladakh Border situation in a meeting held at South Block in New Delhi today.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria.

UN chief expresses concern over reports of violence at Galwan

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over reports of violence at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. He urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint.

UN spokesperson for the Secretary-General, made the comments at the daily press briefing. Meanwhile the United States has said that it is closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control.

The State Department spokesperson said, the US was hoping for a peaceful resolution also offered the condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers.