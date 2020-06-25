Nearly two dozen injured in Panipat bus accident

North India Times
By Desh Deepak Singh
Nearly two dozen people were injured ,some of them seriously, when a bus in which they were travelling in hit a road divider in Panipat and met with an accident.

The ill fated bus was on its way from Amritsar to New Delhi. The incident took place at 1.15 AM on Wednesday night.

The injured have been admitted to Panipat civil hospital. The police has registered a case.

Eyewitness said that the driver was driving the bus carelessly which hit a road divider on GT road and then overturned .

