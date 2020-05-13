Nepal reports 57 new Coronavirus cases, total 191
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/northcyp/public_html/wp-content/themes/publisher1/includes/func-review-rating.php on line 212
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/northcyp/public_html/wp-content/themes/publisher1/includes/func-review-rating.php on line 213
The number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal jumped to 191 on Thursday as 57 more persons tested positive .
This is the highest number of Coronavirus cases reported in a single day so far.
According to the Ministry of Health and Population 39 persons from Parsa district, 9 from Rupandehi, 8 from Kaplivastu and one from Bara district were diagnosed with COVID-19 today.
The number of COVID-19 cases has sharply increased in Nepal during the last week . On last Tuesday the total number of positive cases were just 82 while within a week the number has soared to 191. Currently, there are 158 active cases in the Himalayan nation, whereas 33 patients have recovered so far.