Now 8 people can join WhatsApp group video call

Keeping in view the growing demand for group video calling WhatsApp has now allowed eight people to join a video conferencing .Earlier this facility was limited to four people only.

To connect eight people to a video call you should have the latest version of the application . WhatsApp has also ensure that all the video calls being made use this app will be end to end encrypted.

WhatsApp has increased this number after Google allowed 12 people to do a group video call using its Duo application.

Apple’s FaceTime can be used to call 32 and Facebook’s new Messenger anD Skype have allowed as much as 50 people to join a conference.