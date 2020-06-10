Number of recovered people overtakes active Corona cases in India

The Central Government has said that the recovery rate reached to 48.88 per cent in the country and the total number of recovered people from Corona virus reached at 1,35,206. During the last 24 hours, five thousand 991 people have cured from this virus. This is the first time when number of those recovered overtakes the active Corona cases in India. Total active cases in the country is 1,33,632.

Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, 9,985 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to two lakh 76,583 in the country.

During the last 24 hours, 279 deaths have been registered taking the nationwide toll to 7,745. The case fatality rate remains at 2.80 per cent in the country. Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said, a total of one lakh 45 thousand 216 samples of Corona virus were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, figure of total number of tests reached to 50 lakh 61 thousand 332 in the country.

ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for COVID-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now, total 823 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test for COVID-19 including 590 government laboratories and 233 private laboratories’ chains.