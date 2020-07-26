Over 1.30 lac Coronavirus cases in Delhi

A total of 1,075 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus were reported in the National Capital during the last 24 hours.

With this the total number of COVID cases in the city has reached to 1,30,606.

The Delhi Government confirmed that 21 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,827.

The National Capital is also witnessing a decrease in the number of active Corona cases gradually.

With a further decrease of 753 such cases, the total number of active corona cases in the city stands at 11,904.

With increased testing, the city has achieved the remarkable mark of conducting nearly 50,000 Corona tests per million of its population.

A total of 1,142 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus were reported in Delhi during the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 1,29,531.

The Delhi Government confirmed that over 1,13,000 people affected with Coronavirus have cured so far.

Recovery rate of COVID patients in Delhi has further improved to 87.95 per cent today. Delhi continues to be the State with the highest recovery percentage in the country.

The city recorded recovery of 1,807 patients in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients till date, to 1,14,875.