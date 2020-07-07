Payal Rohatgi attacks Yash Raj Productions

: A non-numeric value encountered inon line: A non-numeric value encountered inon line

Payal Rohatgi makes a big disclosure about Yash Raj Productions

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sparked a row .

Issues of nepotism and existene of various camps in Bollywood continue to gain limelight.

The Bollywood actors are attacking renowned production houses and film makers .

Karan Johar remains at the receiving end.

Latest to join the bandwagon is actress Payal Rohatgi . She tweeted a video attacking Yash Raj Productions.

She has attacked Yash Raj Production’s casting director Shanu Sharma.

Payal accused Shanu Sharma of charging Rs 5000 from her just to meet her .

‘When I was trying to move from small films to big films, Yash Raj’s casting director Shanu refused to meet” Payal says.

Payal says Shanu allowed to show her photos only when she paid Rs 5000 to her.

Payal further says one cannot expect a good deal from casting agencies.

Casting agecies always give a raw dealto the newcomers.

Yash Raj Productions has been under investigation after Sushant’s death.

Mumbai police summoned Shanu Sharma for questioning.

She is also the casting director of ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’