Ragasiya Gallery -II
Ragasiya ( born as Vedica Shivsagar)
started her career from Tamil movie Perarasu.Later in Indira Vizha , Munnar and Velmurugan Borewells besides a Malyalam film Seniors . She also worked in a HIndi movie Bombay to Goa.She is known for her special appearances in mmany Tamil and Malyalam films
