Sushant-Rhea love affair and money

More skeletons are tumbling out of Sushant-Rhea love affair.

Media reports say Sushant Singh Rajput‘s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was allegedly spending his money.

Some reports also say that the police is investigating the transactions done by Rhea .

The reports claimed Police investigation has found evidence that Riya was spending Sushant’s money. Police is finding out how much money she spent.

Interestingly, the police officials are silent about the new angle to Sushant-Rhea relationship.

Funny , the money angle seems as any the boyfriends generally spend money on a girlfriend.

Police wants to know more about Sushant -Rhea love affair

Reports say the police officials investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case are keen about his relationship with Rhea.

The police, say the reports, want to know about Sushant’s personal life, especially Riya Chakraborty’s relationship with him.

A report said the police can question Sushant’s sister Mitu to find out more about his relationship with Rhea.

The doctor treating Sushant’s depression is also likely to be qestioned.

Cook Neeraj is among those who were first questioned by the police.

The police want to record his statement again to find out what happened before Sushant’s suicide.

Nepotism angle behind Sushant’s death weak

The investigation so far has not found an evidence against Karan Johar who is accused of nepotism.

None of the people questioned so far have given a statement against Karan.

Karan has been continuously targeted by social media users since the death of Sushant.

Hence , the chances of questioning Karan Johar in this case are weak.

The month long police investigation has yet to reach to its logical conclusion.

Despite questioning 35 people, the police have failed to find the real cause behind Sushant’s suicide

Demand for CBI investigation intensifies

After family, friends,fans actor Shekhar Suman,BJP MP Roopa Ganguly now the senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has demanced a CBI probe into Sushant’s death.

He has written a letter to Prime Minister

Narendra Modi demanding CBI investigation.

Swamy has claimed some Bollywood biggies, who were in touch with a Dubai don , were trying to hush up the matter.

Postmortem and viscera report has made it clear that Sushant died of suffocation after hanging.

Friends say he was being treated for clinical depression.