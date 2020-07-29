RuPay Credit Card benefits,offers you cannot ignore

SBI Card and IRCTC have launched a new RuPay Credit Card. This card comes with a number of benefits and offers that you just cannot ignore. It includes value back of 10 percent booking on train tickets.

In this new credit card, customers will get a variety of benefits on retail, dining and entertainment with value back on ticket booking.

RuPay Credit Card Benefits: 350 bonus reward points on card activation

According to the information, Rupay credit card holder will get a value back of 10 percent on booking the train tickets of AC-1, AC-2, AC-3AC-CC from IRCTC website.

Apart from this, 1 percent transaction fee will be waived on activation of the card.

Besides a waiver of the transaction fee, there will also be 350 bonus reward points. The bonus reward point can be used in ticket booking from IRCTC website.

RuPay Credit Card Benefits: Discounts from e-commerce websites

Exclusive discounts on purchases from e-commerce sites like BigBasket, Oxy, Food4Travel.com, Azio.

The card is equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) facility.

Through this facility, customers can only tap and make contactless payments.Fuel will get 1 percent surcharge.

The huge market for railway passengers in India: Rajneesh Kumar

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched this credit card recently.

SBI Chairman Rajneesh Kumar says there is a huge market for railway passengers in India.

There is a huge potential to cater to the needs of such travelers especially credit cards.

With this launch, SBI Card once again reiterates its commitment to provide secure and cashless payment facility to consumers.